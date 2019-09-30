Black Caps opening batsman Tom Latham has tied the knot with his long-term partner Nicole McAuley.

Latham made the announcement on Instagram earlier this morning, posting an image of the couple holding hands in their wedding attire, with the caption "28/09/19" - Saturday's date.

The couple have since been flooded with well-wishes from around the world with some of Latham's cricketing rivals and teammates congratulating the newlyweds.

Black Caps spinner Ajaz Patel said: "Congrats mate! Wish you both all the best for the future!"

Paceman Lockie Ferguson wrote: "Congratulations bro!"

England world cup winner Mark Wood also chimed in, wishing the Lathams well.

"You both look fantastic, congratulations! Hope you had an amazing day and Pete Murray sang at your reception."

The Black Caps star batsman will have plenty of time to spend with his wife before returning to international duties in November.