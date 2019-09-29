A one-year-old girl was viciously attacked by a hungry seagull after her parents made the fateful decision to hand the tiny tot a biscuit during a family outing.

Sienna Byrne was being pushed in a pram by her mum and dad during a family walk in Llandudno, Wales, before the encounter which Sienna's mum Hayley Byrne described as a "terrifying ordeal".

Moments after handing the treat to her daughter, a ravenous seagull swooped from above.

She told local newspaper The Leader: "It was horrendous. She was screaming, it was just awful."

"There was a shocking amount of blood and skin missing off her finger, the bird just sat in the road stunned while we tried to comfort our extremely distressed baby crying her eyes out with the shock of blood."

The injured finger. Photo / Supplied

Byrne demanded a crackdown on the airborne menace, saying: "It could have been her eye or taken her finger off or anything."

"There should be a cull or something. There's just so many of them. It's frightening and there's no warnings in place.

"How would people feel if it was their daughter that was attacked?"

The attack comes after a long summer of attacks from aggressive seagulls that has seen press in the UK running countless headlines warning of the threat from above.

In the most notable case, a chihuahua named Gizmo was never seen again after being allegedly snatched from a backyard in Devon, though fevered reporting in the months after the snatching saw many reports of Devonshire seagulls dropping suspiciously dog-like scraps of fur and bone from the heavens.

Meanwhile, in New Zealand, a story from May of this year showed a more playful side of the avian assassins, with a seagull named Brian seen balancing on his mate's back to better reach McDonald's chips being thrown his way in a Napier car park.