"I believe business is a journey, and my journey started at a chemist shop when I was 13 years old," supermodel and businesswoman Elle Macpherson says of her career trajectory to date.

Following her stint at the chemist, the now 55-year-old took up modeling to fund her way through university. That was 37 years ago. Her star rose so quickly Macpherson never finished her degree.

"It's been a really interesting journey along the way," she says.

Elle last appeared on the catwalk to close Louis Vuitton's fall 2010 show at Paris Fashion Week, flanked by fellow supermodels Laetitia Casta, Bar Rafaeli, Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima.

Model Elle Macpherson poses in the NZME foyer. 27 September 2019. New Zealand Herald photograph by Jason Oxenham.

She says the transition from supermodel to businesswoman was a smooth one, describing how her "own personal wellness journey has become my personal business".

"It's incredibly fulfilling," she says.

Elle found her business niche in the wellness space, forming her brand WelleCo in 2014.

"For me, wellness has always been part of my life – when I was younger it was probably called 'fitness' – but I believe working in a business that I adore," she says.

WelleCo specialises in a range of super-food and protein powders, with its headquarters based in Perth. Despite being based in Miami, Florida, Elle says she tries to make it back to Perth every two months or so to check on how things are progressing.

A number of serendipitous moments in Elle's career have led her to this point, but she says one that stands out most was making the move from Australia to the United States.

"Moving from Australia to the US led me to one of the biggest crossroads in my life," she says.

"I was a jack of all trades in Australia, but I came to a country where models specialised – they only did runway, or they only did covers, or editorial."

"But the rise of the supermodel meant there was a need for more versatility – which I had already been schooled in," she says.

Model Elle Macpherson prepares for her interview with Viva Beauty writer Ashleigh Cometti in the NZME studio. 27 September 2019. New Zealand Herald photograph by Jason Oxenham.

Elle says she's thankful for being in the right place at the right time during the supermodel era. It's a lesson she's applied to her career as a businesswoman, too – saying timing is everything in business.

A professional mantra she lives by is: "To get something you've never had, you have to do something you've never done."

This motto has stuck with her throughout her career, which has seen her launch a lingerie collection and her own skincare line, before dabbling in the world of wellness.

When asked if there was anything she's always wanted to try but never had the courage to do, Elle says: "I'm give it a go girl!"

"I don't believe in having a bucket list, I just do things as they come up," she says.

Speaking to the next generation of entrepreneurs, Elle says: "Have courage. Give things a go. Build experience. Try to find a quality offering of what is in front of you. If it moves your heart, then give it a go."

She imparts this same wisdom on her two sons – Flynn, 21, and Aurelius Cy, 16. "I often tell my boys this – try to find what you love. If you do what you love and you love what you do, you never really work another day in your life.

Elle MacPherson on raising her boys in a world of social media. Video / Newstalk ZB

"And don't take short cuts. Short cuts often end in dead ends."

Elle is in Auckland as a guest of honour at tonight's inaugural New Zealand Fashion Week Gala at SkyCity, where she will deliver a keynote speech on her career, personal style and entrepreneurialism. The event is now sold out.