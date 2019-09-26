Princess Beatrice is engaged to her multi-millionaire boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the Duke and Duchess of York have announced.

The couple, who have been together for 11 months, became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month.

"I'm so excited," Beatrice gushed on Twitter as her parents said they were "thrilled".

"We are thrilled that Beatrice and Edoardo have got engaged, having watched their relationship develop with pride," Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson said in a statement.

"We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and loyal young man. We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future."

The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Beatrice to Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.



Her Royal Highness and Mr Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month: https://t.co/HQ2DDObVWY



📷Princess Eugenie pic.twitter.com/oMvVdBWj5H — The Duke of York (@TheDukeOfYork) September 26, 2019

Beatrice is set to become the first member of the Queen's family to become a stepmother as Mapelli Mozzi has a two-year-old son from a previous relationship. Camilla is stepmother to princes William and Harry.

Mapelli Mozzi's parents, Nikki and Alessandro, said they too were delighted.

"We are truly delighted about Edoardo and Beatrice's engagement. Our family has known Beatrice for most of her life. Edo and Beatrice are made for each other, and their happiness and love for each other is there for all to see," they said.

"They share an incredibly strong and united bond, their marriage will only strengthen what is already a wonderful relationship."

Beatrice, 31, started dating Mapelli Mozzi, 34, after her sister Eugenie's wedding. He then moved into Beatrice's apartment at St James's Palace earlier this year.

The multi-millionaire property developer, who has a son with his former fiancé Chinese-American architect Dara Huang, has been a family friend of the Yorks for years.

"We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together," the pair said in a statement.

"We share so many similar interests and values, and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."

In a touching post on Instagram, Mapelli Mozzi wrote: "You will never be alone my love, my heart is your home. Hand in hand, today, tomorrow and forever."