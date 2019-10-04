Ashleigh Young - On Vorn

Vorn and his band are playing to a full house. In his dark glasses and a glowy white beard he looks like a cross between Nostradamus and Roy Orbison. From behind his keyboard he announces that the next song is his "posthumous hit" – a song about brain-eating zombies. The entirety of the lyrics is: "Brains!" The song is easy to learn. The crowd sings along.

How to describe Vorn Colgan? He's like a human theremin, seeming to make music out of thin air. His voice is a sweet, elastic yell. I used to see

