A mother has been blasted on Reddit for her stingy decision to only give one of her two children a Christmas present this year.

The Christian mother of two posted on Reddit Forum "Am I The A******" explaining why one of her daughters would not be getting any gifts this year.

One of the daughters has been exploring Buddhism over the past 18 months and attended church irregularly.

"More recently they have been telling us that they are no longer Christian, but they are Buddhists," the mother posted.

"While we are disappointed that they are no longer Christian, I believe everyone is entitled to their own religion and I am proud that my daughter is exploring her faith."

Despite the mother's acceptance of her 13-year-old daughter's faith, she now insists that she does not have to get her Buddhist daughter any Christmas presents, as her new faith does not celebrate the holiday.

While the family was discussing their Christmas holiday plans, the decision was raised that she "wasn't planning to get our non-Christian daughter any big gifts since her religion doesn't celebrate Christmas."

To no surprise, her teenage daughter was upset by her decision and accused her parents of "punishing her for not being Christian".

The mum replied to her daughter: "It doesn't make sense to me to give her gifts to celebrate the birth of Jesus when she doesn't believe he is our saviour."

The mother shared her decision on a Reddit forum that sparked thousands of replies. Photo / Reddit

The family dilemma has since caused thousands of responses on the Reddit forum with majority users taking the daughter's side.

"You know damn well you're doing this as a petty/passive-aggressive way to express to your child that you are in fact not supportive of them making their own decision about religion if it isn't your preferred religion," one replied.

"What does getting presents on Christmas Day have to do with the birth of Jesus Christ? NOTHING," another added.

"Plenty of people celebrate the Christmas season with gift-giving even though they don't celebrate the religious aspects of the holiday," a third pointed out.

In response to the thousands of comments on the mother's decision, she replied: "I think my family has a lot of discussion ahead of us and I specially have some growth to do as a mother and a Christian."