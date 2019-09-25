The New York Times asked 18 families to show us what they have for dinner on a typical weeknight.

Bangkok, Thailand

Wasa Khuhaprema prepared dinner for her family, including her parents, with help from her two young sons; the boys cook at least one night a week. This night, they ate an omelette with carrots, stir-fried minced pork and eggplant, and southern Thai sour curry with cauliflower. Family members are expected to clean up after themselves.

Thew peeks out from under the dinner table next to his grandmother. Photo / Lauren DeCicca, The New York Times

A Thai-style omlette with eggs, carrots and cauliflower over rice prepared by Wasa Khuhaprema. Photo / Lauren DeCicca, The New York Times

Gurgaon, India

The Osans — Radha, Tara, Gurinder and Shikha — get dinner on the table at their home in Gurgaon, southwest of New Delhi, with help from a cook. The family eats around 9pm, and on this night, the meal consisted of palak paneer (spinach with cheese), raita, kadai aloo (potatoes with onions and spices), cucumber salad and roasted chapatis.

Spices at the home of the Osan family in Gurgaon, India. Photo / Saumya Khandelwal, The New York Times

Gurinder Osan prepares desserts. Photo / Saumya Khandelwal, The New York Times

From left: Radha, Tara, Gurinder and Shikha Osan prepare desserts. Photo / Saumya Khandelwal, The New York Times

From left: Radha and Tara Osan eat dinner with their parents. Photo / Saumya Khandelwal, The New York Times

Rome, Italy

Claudia Bellucci does most of the cooking for her family in Rome, and this night she was assisted by her daughter, Fiamma. For this meal, she picked herbs from her terrace for saltimbocca alla Romana (veal rolled with ham and sage). She also served homemade pesto with trofie pasta, a salad and baked tomatoes au gratin.

Claudia Bellucci picks herbs from her terrace. Valeria Scrilatti, The New York Times

Claudia Bellucci and her daughter, Fiamma, prepare a family meal in Rome. Photo / Valeria Scrilatti, The New York Times

Claudia Bellucci prepares baked tomatoes au gratin as part of a family meal. Photo / Valeria Scrilatti, The New York Times

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Basmah, Mazin, Abdulmalik and Abdulrahman Khojandi eat their meals — a mix of prepared and homemade foods — at home most nights during the week. Dinner on this evening was smashed beans, shakshuka and masoob, a mixture of banana, bread, dates, cream and honey.

From left: Basmah, Mazin, Abdulmalik and Abdulrahman Khojandi prepare for a dinner in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo / Tasneem Alsultan, The New York Times

The Khojandi family eat a weeknight meal. Photo / Tasneem Alsultan, The New York Times

Port-au-Prince, Haiti

While many Haitian families eat their main meal at midday, the Charles family takes theirs in the evening, usually around 7pm. Youvelyne Rosier Charles prepares the meal: On this night, she made lalo with sos pwa nwa, a black bean sauce served with rice. Oranges and limes from the yard were used to marinate the meat and crab for the lalo. Charles' 4-year-old daughter, Meghan, led the family in a short prayer.

Some of the ingredients that Youvelyne Rosier Charles will use to prepare a meal of lalo with sos pwa nwa, a black bean sauce served with rice. Photo / Jessica Obert, The New York Times

Dacheka Lacroix, right, a niece of Youvelyne Rosier Charles, helps her prepare a meal in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Photo / Jessica Obert, The New York Times

A prayer before dinner. Photo / Jessica Obert, The New York Times

At Youvelyne Rosier Charles' house, a niece, Dacheka Lacroix, helps make dinner. Photo / Jessica Obert, The New York Times

Rehovot, Israel

Typically the Levy family eats at around 7pm, but on the Sabbath, the meal begins around 8. On this evening, they ate Yemeni soup, chicken schnitzel and chraime, a spicy Moroccan fish dish, with bread and rice. Tal Levy held the challah as he said a prayer.

Tal Levy holds a loaf of challah and prays before a meal. Photo / Ilia Yefimovich, The New York Times

The Levy family takes a meal of Yemeni soup, chicken schnitzel, spicy Moroccan-style fish, bread and rice, at home in Rehovot, Israel. Photo / Ilia Yefimovich, The New York Times

Paris, France

Marina Pajovic Devouge prepared an early meal for her two children, Klara and Maxime, in the family's apartment in Paris before her husband got home. That night, the children ate some leftover roasted chicken from the butcher around the corner, paired with couscous from Picard Surgelés, a frozen-food store popular in France. They finished their meals with a Petit Suisse cheese and two slices of Comté for Maxime, and a slice each of Comté and Emmental for Klara.

A view of Paris from the home of Marina Pajovic Devouge. Photo / Dmitry Kostyukov, The New York Times

Marina Pajovic Devouge and her children have a meal of leftover chicken, couscous, broccoli, mushrooms and grape tomatoes, at home in Paris. Photo / Dmitry Kostyukov, The New York Times

A meal of leftover chicken, couscous, broccoli, mushrooms and grape tomatoes. Photo / Dmitry Kostyukov, The New York Times

KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

Siviwe Mbatha cooks dinner for her family — her husband, Sphiwe Mbatha, their three children, her mother, a friend and a cousin — at home in the town of Richards Bay, in the eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal. On this night they ate braised oxtail, with a steamed bread called ujeqe in Zulu (Sphiwe Mbatha's tribe) and umkhupha in Xhosa (Siviwe Mbatha's tribe). Chakalaka, a relish made with fried peppers, grated carrots and baked beans, is a South African favorite, she said.

Siviwe Mbatha prepares a meal of braised oxtail, steamed bread and chakalaka, a relish made with peppers, grated carrots and baked beans. Photo / Rogan Ward, The New York Times

The Mbatha family share a meal . Photo / Rogan Ward, The New York Times

Western Australia

Jarrod and Susie Opie and their three children live in Yallingup, on the Indian Ocean. On weeknights like this one, she cleans and he cooks: pan-fried nannygai, a local red snapper, with broccolini and sweet potato fries. The kids got extra fruits and vegetables.

Jarrod Opie prepares a meal of pan-fried red snapper with broccolini, sweet potato fries and fruits as Susie Opie does crafts with their children. Photo / Guy Calaf, The New York Times

Jarrod and Susie Opie prepare. Photo / Guy Calaf, The New York Times

A youth's meal of pan-fried red snapper, broccolini, sweet potato fries, raw veggies and a fruit salad. Photo / Guy Calaf, The New York Times

Lima, Peru

On weeknights at their apartment, the Guevaras — Jesus and Margot, and their children, Eva and Dana — eat a dinner prepared by their housekeeper, who also does cleanup. Grilled steak was the centerpiece of this meal, paired with corn, potatoes and a salad.

Jesus and Margot Guevara and their children have a dinner of grilled steak, corn, potatoes and salad, prepared by their housekeeper in Lima, Peru. Photo / Angela Ponce, The New York Times

Corn is prepared, to be served alongside grilled steak, potatoes and salad. Photo / Angela Ponce, The New York Times

Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Fleure Henket cooks for her family four nights a week, limiting meat consumption to two nights a week. This evening, she served salmon with basmati rice and broccoli; dessert was a homemade custard with fresh raspberries and berry jam.

Fleure Henket prepares salmon with basmati rice and broccoli, at their home in Amsterdam. Photo / Herman Wouters, The New York Times

Fleure Henket cooks for her family four nights a week. Photo / Herman Wouters, The New York Times

Fleure Henket shares dinner with her children. Photo / Herman Wouters, The New York Times

Texas, United States

The Garzas get weeknight dinner on their table in Laredo with help from an Instant Pot. On this evening, they ate spaghetti with meat sauce, along with a green salad and garlic bread. They eat at home six nights a week; they'll sometimes order takeout if they have prayer group or baseball practice for Grayson, 4.

Grayson Garza, 4, helps his grandmother, Patti Garza. Photo / Dimitri Staszewski, The New York Times

Spaghetti with meat sauce, along with a green salad and garlic bread, eaten by the Garzas. Photo / Dimitri Staszewski, The New York Times

The Garzas eat spaghetti with meat sauce, along with a green salad and garlic bread, for dinner at their home in Austin, Texas. Photo / Dimitri Staszewski, The New York Times

Lagos, Nigeria

Wednesday nights are for wraps at the Sokoh home in Lagos. Ozoz Sokoh, a food writer, with her daughter Riobo, flipped freshly made plantain flatbreads, which were served with chicken suya, lime-pickled onions and a tomato and eggplant salsa thawed from the freezer. Dinner included condiments galore, including peanut butter sauce, papaya chutney, hibiscus green chile sauce, mint and spring onion oil, tamarind ginger sauce, and beet and carrot sauerkraut.

Ozoz Sokoh makes chicken suya, left, with a salsa made with tomatoes and garden eggs (a type of eggplant), centre, and flatbread, top right. Photo / Andrew Esiebo, The New York Times

Jedidiah Sokoh sets the table for dinner. Photo / Andrew Esiebo, The New York Times

Ozoz Sokoh, left, a food writer, eats a meal of chicken soya with condiments galore, with her children at their home in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo / Andrew Esiebo, The New York Times

Monterrey, Mexico

Luis Leduc and Katia Barragán take turns making dinner at their home in northeastern Mexico, but on this night it was Barragán's turn. She made huevos revueltos, a scrambled egg dish, with chorizo and onions, and served the eggs with flour tortillas. Their daughter, Emma, 4, insisted that the family eat strawberries, her favourite, while Polly the dog lingered nearby. "All the important things are discussed, celebrated and mourned around food," Barragán said.

Luis Leduc, left, Katia Barragan, right, and their daughter, Emma. Photo / Alejandro Cartagena, The New York Times

Katia Barragan makes huevos revueltos, a scrambled egg dish, for her family at their home in Monterrey, Mexico. Photo / Alejandro Cartagena, The New York Times

Moscow, Russia

Liza Lunin makes dinner most nights at her family's apartment in the Russian capital. She and her husband, Viktor, have six children, who are in charge of setting the table. On this night, they ate kotleti — patties made with ground beef, bread, eggs and onions — alongside rice, green salad and a salad of roasted eggplant, red peppers and basil.

Liza Lunin, right, makes kotleti patties made with ground beef, bread, eggs and onions, for her family at their home in Moscow. Photo / James Hill, The New York Times

The Lunins eat dinner together. Photo / James Hill, The New York Times

Tokyo, Japan

Yasuko Iguchi picked okra from her garden to cook for her son, Masahiro Iguchi, a divorced father of three who comes with his children to eat dinner five or six nights a week. On this evening they ate mebaru, a rockfish, with rice, miso soup and fresh fruit for dessert.

Yasuko Iguchi serves mebaru, a rockfish, with avocado, okra and tomatoes, sunomono (a cucumber and wakame dish), miso soup, rice, and kiwi and pineapple. Photo / Julie Glassberg, The New York Times

Yasuko Iguchi, 80, eats a meal with her son, Masahiro, and his daughter Rei. Photo / Julie Glassberg, The New York Times

Istanbul, Turkey

Umut, Nevin, Deniz and Meral Terzi ate homemade kofte (meatballs), lentil soup and bulgur pilaf with grated tomatoes and bell peppers, along with dolmas (stuffed grape leaves) and red beans in olive oil. They ended the meal with a rice pudding called sutlac and pumpkin with tahini and walnuts.

Umut and Nevin Terzi, left, prepare dinner as their children watch TV at their home in Istanbul. Photo / Nicole Tung, The New York Times

The Terzi family eats homemade kofte (meatballs), lentil soup and bulgur pilaf with grated tomatoes and bell peppers, along with dolmas. Photo / Nicole Tung, The New York Times

São Paulo, Brazil

Carmem Massad Curi made picadinho, a traditional Brazilian stew made with beef, carrots and potatoes, which they ate with rice and a salad as they watched TV. Her husband, Luis Felippe, sets the table, and her children, Lucas and Giovanna, clear the plates.

Carmem Massad Curi, bottom right, eats a meal of picadinho, a traditional Brazilian stew, with rice and salad, with her husband and children. Photo / Gabriela Portilho, The New York Times

Carmem Massad Curi and her husband, Luis Felippe prepare the meal. Photo / Gabriela Portilho, The New York Times



Written by: Sara Bonisteel, Kim Gougenheim and Lisa Dalsimer



Photographs by: Lauren DeCicca, Saumya Khandelwal, Valeria Scrilatti, Tasneem Alsultan, Jessica Obert, Ilia Yefimovich, Dmitry Kostyukov, Rogan Ward, Guy Calaf, Angela Ponce, Herman Wouters, Dmitry Staszewski, Andrew Esiebo, Alejandro Cartagena, James Hill, Julie Glassberg, Nicole Tung and Gabriela Portilho





