The New York Times asked 18 families to show us what they have for dinner on a typical weeknight.

Bangkok, Thailand

Wasa Khuhaprema prepared dinner for her family, including her parents, with help from her two young sons; the boys cook at least one night a week. This night, they ate an omelette with carrots, stir-fried minced pork and eggplant, and southern Thai sour curry with cauliflower. Family members are expected to clean up after themselves.

Thew peeks out from under the dinner table next to his grandmother. Photo / Lauren DeCicca, The New York Times
Thew peeks out from under the dinner table next to his grandmother. Photo / Lauren DeCicca, The New York Times
A Thai-style omlette with eggs, carrots and cauliflower over rice prepared by Wasa Khuhaprema. Photo / Lauren DeCicca, The New York Times
A Thai-style omlette with eggs, carrots and cauliflower over rice prepared by Wasa Khuhaprema. Photo / Lauren DeCicca, The New York Times

Gurgaon, India

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Osans — Radha, Tara, Gurinder and Shikha — get dinner on the table at their home in Gurgaon, southwest of New

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.