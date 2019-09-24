As the Duchess of Sussex dazzles the crowds on her royal tour of South Africa with dancing, a powerful speech and her decision to wear a headscarf to visit a mosque, she's also let slip how she's managing as a new mum.

She revealed her "transition to motherhood" has been "easy" as 4-month-old Archie has been a "wonderful" baby.

And an anonymous guest said Meghan told of how her little boy managed on the family's flight over: "They said it was the longest flight they have taken with Archie. She slept with one eye open - but he was very good."

The little royal was spotted bundled up in his mother's arms when the family arrived in South Africa but has remained in the care of his nanny while his parents attend royal engagements.

Advertisement

READ MORE: • Little royal holds key to reviving public affection



Markle's on tour looks have also been noted as she's recycled a number of dresses from her pregnancy wardrobe, worn during her official visit to Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands last year.

For engagements in Cape Town she wore the same $1037 Veronica Beard "Cary" dress as she did in Tonga while pregnant with Archie last year.

Meghan also wore this cerulean blue dress in Tonga last year. Photo / AP

And as they stepped out for a youth reception at the High Commissioner's residence in Cape Town, Meghan wore the same $2135 Martin Grant dress she was photographed in on Bondi Beach in Australia the previous year.