Pretty on paper, new restaurant Akarana doesn't fare so well in person, writes Canvas reviewer Kim Knight.

Akarana Eatery
10 Tamaki Drive, Ōrākei
Ph: (09) 520 0203

WE SPENT: $198 for two
WE THOUGHT: 12 - Disappointing

You could have performed surgery under those lights. Whipped out a kidney or resected a bowel. At Akarana, everyone is in the spotlight.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"Imagine coming here on a first date," said Megan, aghast. I didn't want to sit by the window. Moths, ships, absolutely anything from the eastern suburbs could have crashed into this fluorescent beacon.

There was already a crowd by the "bar". Inverted

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.