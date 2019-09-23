COMMENT:

I have allowed myself to be brainwashed by the supermarkets, writes Beck Vass.

Imagine being in the supermarket and seeing a woman standing at the checkout, hand held out in a "stop" sign towards the shocked staff member's face, screaming:
"Nooooooo!"

At least, that's how it went in my head.

Instead, in slow motion, I found myself meekly saying: "Yes" when the Countdown staff member asked if I wanted the latest collectables.

Why did I say yes?

I don't even know why. It just came out.

I accepted them, and stupidly – so stupidly – gave them to my

