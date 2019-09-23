If you consider yourself equal parts serious All Blacks fan and fashion forward Kiwi, a new limited edition All Blacks pack may be just the game day gear you've been looking for.

But it'll cost you. For a cool $750, popular Auckland sneaker store Loaded has announced the arrival of a sleek Limited Edition Box celebrating the ABs.

The shirt is the Y-3 iteration of the All Blacks team jersey, designed by Yohji Yamamoto and features "the team's iconic fern logo in a textured, graphite-effect print."

Yamamoto's treatment of the fern pattern draws a link to Ikebana, the ancient Japanese art of flower arrangement, according to Loaded's description. Photo / Loaded

And the shoes are a pair of specially designed black Y-3 Raito Racers. Also featuring the black fern-print jacquard while artwork on the tongue shows "a Japanese cat talisman, Fuku Neko, who is a representation of Japanese guardianship, creating a link with mythical Maori creatures called kaitiaki [guardian or keeper]."

The limited edition Y-3 Raito Racers. Photo / Loaded

For dedicated fans - of sneakers and rugby - the price tag may seem somewhat reasonable: a quick Google reveals a standard pair of Y-3 Raito Racers goes for around $525.

Facebook feedback on the announcement of the fancy kit has been positive with one commenter tagging in a mate and asking: "u wanna go halves? I get the top u get these tiny shoes."