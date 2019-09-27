Confession Box: Trish Peng

PRIDE
You once said you wanted to be the next Vera Wang. Is that still true?
Yes, definitely. I have always had quite a lot of confidence with where I am heading with my brand I guess, whether or not people believed in those abilities. From the age of 7, I knew I wanted to be a designer, I have always had this goal and never questioned I could do it, it's more like I know I can do it and it just depends what path I take to be the next Vera Wang. My

