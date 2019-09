The 71st Emmy Awards have kicked off in Hollywood. Keep up with the action here as the stars arrive on the red carpet and our very own Sinead in the City is live from the event.

From the stars of Game of Thrones - with their whopping 32 nominations - to Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her Oscar-winning sidekick Olivia Coleman, the stage is set for a parade of characters in their very best glitz and glam.