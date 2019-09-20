Jennifer Lopez shows what an evergreen star she has become after nearly 20 years on the fashion block – in a dress echoing a daring frock from 19 years ago.

The youthful-looking 50-year-old singer and actress flaunted her impressively-toned physique as she wore the plunging green and blue gown on the Versace runway at the Milan fashion show last night.

It is a "re-imagining" of the 2000 Versace dress which went viral in the early days of the internet.

The original was a last-minute find spotted just before the Grammy Awards. The tropical print dress brought about a change in Google – the world's most visited website.

Advertisement

The ability to search for pictures was invented after the outfit caught the world's attention and quickly became the most searched term Google had so far seen.

It has been nearly 20 years since J-Lo wore the original dress. Photo / Getty Images

Former boss Eric Schmidt wrote in 2015: "At the time, it was the most popular search query we had ever seen. But we had no sure-fire way of getting users exactly what they wanted – J-Lo wearing that dress. Google Image Search was born."

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original dress' appearance on the Versace catwalk, designer Donatella Versace joined J-Lo on the catwalk. Photo / Getty Images

She was the centre of attention as she strutted down the runway. Photo / Getty Images

Three-times wed mother-of-two J-Lo defies the ageing process by being a renowned gym devotee and sticking to a strict diet – avoiding caffeine and alcohol.