A focus on nutrition can help curb symptoms of arthritis, writes Niki Bezzant.

Many of us, as we get older, will experience creaky joints: knees, shoulders and hips feel stiffer than they used to, and sometimes sore. And for many of us, that might be the first sign of one of our most common conditions: arthritis.

It's one of the leading causes of disability in New Zealand, affecting around 670,000 people in its various forms.

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis, affecting the whole joint, particularly the protective cushion of cartilage covering the ends of the bones. Arthritis New Zealand says although it's often described as being simply due to "wear and tear", arthritis is now thought to be the result of a number of factors including inflammation, injury and ageing. It tends to affect women more than men and there can be hereditary factors at play. My mum is affected by it in her fingers, and my grandmother was the same. I'm keeping a close eye on my own hands.

Gout is another form of arthritis that's increasingly common. It tends to affect Māori and Pasifika people disproportionately. It's when sharp crystals of uric acid form in and around a joint, causing excruciating pain and swelling (often in the big toe). If untreated, gout arthritis can lead to permanent joint damage.

Rheumatoid arthritis is another form you will have heard of. It's an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation, pain and swelling in the joints. It can occur at any age and again tends to affect more women than men.

There's no real cure for arthritis, so people who have it are given medication for pain and inflammation, and advised about how to manage it.

There is a bit we can do with nutrition and lifestyle, too.

It's not surprising to learn there's an element of inflammation involved in arthritis. And though there's no magic food – or supplement – that will cure it, there is an anti-inflammatory pattern of eating that can improve symptoms for people with arthritis.

Being overweight can put pressure on joints, and excess fat in the body can promote inflammation. So if you're overweight, taking steps to lose weight can be a good start.

That can be tricky, of course, if mobility is an issue – it can be hard to exercise with painful joints. But finding low-impact exercise can not only help with weight loss, but also help to mobilise sore joints, if you can find some form of movement that works for you.

When it comes to diet, a Mediterranean-style pattern of eating has been associated with reducing inflammation, and it's also pretty good for overall health and weight loss. Antioxidant-rich vegetables and fruit form the heart of this way of eating, along with fish – especially oily ones like salmon with their high levels of omega-3, which can reduce inflammatory proteins in the body. Extra virgin olive oil and avocado oil are healthy anti-inflammatory fats, too.

On the foods to avoid list, there's sugar – still public enemy number one, and when it comes to arthritis, as with other inflammatory conditions, it's something to minimise. Sugar often comes packaged in foods along with other refined carbohydrates and saturated fats, both of which can stimulate inflammation. So whole, fresh foods are our friends here.

The jury seems to be out on whether dairy is something to avoid or embrace when it comes to arthritis – there are conflicting studies on both sides, and there seems to be a bit of an evidence gap there.

If you're worried dairy might be causing you problems, it could be worth trying an elimination to see whether your symptoms improve. It might also be worth experimenting with different types of dairy; yoghurt, for example, has been found to be anti-inflammatory, possibly because of the probiotics in it. So it might be you're better dropping milk but including yoghurt, to help keep bones strong.

There are a couple of other arthritis food myths out there too; that citrus fruit aggravates arthritis, and that nightshade vegetables like tomatoes, potatoes and eggplant ramp up arthritis pain. There doesn't seem to be any evidence to support these ideas. And in fact, the experts say both food groups, being plant foods, are more likely to be beneficial than harmful.

