Russell Milne has been through more than any one parent should ever have to go through, but he's never given up fighting for his little girl.

The fight started in 1984 when little Yoey showed troubling signs of malnourishment.

Doctors at Royal Brisbane Hospital diagnosed her with a rare genetic condition, but a second opinion changed her trajectory entirely.

Baby Yoey was taken away from her parent as a baby. Photo / ABC

Doctors at Sydney Children's Hospital said the eight-month-old girl was being deliberately starved by her mother while her father was away managing a farm.

Her mother was diagnosed with Munchausen syndrome by proxy, where a carer deliberately makes their child sick to get attention.

Milne tells ABC how that diagnosis meant his wife lost custody of their two children and that he had no idea what was going on as he was busy working on the farm.

Because of this because he had failed to recognise his wife's abuse, he too lost custody and it took him until 1986 to prove he was a capable father.

Following the Munchausen diagnosis, Milne's two children were placed in the New South Wales foster care system.

Yoey was shipped around to foster homes, sexually abused and raised without her father despite his undying efforts for them to be together.

Her father wrote letters to the government department responsible for her care but at one point the letters stopped coming back. He thought she was dead.

"We kept sending stuff but we never got any reply," Milne told 7.30. "I made her a jumper. They just cut us off."

It wasn't until Yoey was 22 that the finally saw each other again. Yoey had been moved out of the foster family home and into western Sydney and into a group home r Milne described as being "like a prison".

And the shocks and setbacks kept coming. He found out his daughter has Smith-Magenis — a chromosomal condition — and that she was sexually assaulted at the age of 12.

But he also found out the reason he was never allowed to see his daughter; a psychiatrist who had never met him wrote in an official document that he "felt that at the very least (Milne) was complicit in (Yoey's) abuse".

Yoey and Russell reunited. Photo / ABC

According to 7.30, Milne believes that was a key reason he was denied access to his child.

Life is hard for Yoey, but Milne believes it was made harder by the poor decisions that were made on her behalf by government officials.

Yoey has cataracts caused by self-harming, anxiety and autism. She receives care at a group home via the NDIS but Milne says the money is not being properly spent on one-on-one care.

He is planning on raising Yoey's case with the Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with a Disability, which just began.

"Yoey has been deprived of her family. It's not the other way around," Milne said.

"She's lived a life of hell." But, he says, "she's an amazing human being".

