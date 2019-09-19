A popular porn star who has appeared in more than 200 films has been found dead at her home in California, US.

Jessica Jaymes died at the age of 43, although online bios also listed her as 38 or 40.

Her business partner, who wasn't named, told adult video site AVN that he found Jaymes unconscious at her San Fernando Valley home just after 4pm on Tuesday (local time).

He said she appeared to have been dead "for at least 12 hours" — but believes it could have been far longer as she had been missing "for four, five, six days".

"I called the police, they came, they checked to be sure that nobody tried to rob her or tried to kill her — they said that there was no foul play," the partner in her studio, Spizoo, told the publisher.

"The coroner came to pick up the body and now they're doing an autopsy to see if it was a heart attack or she had a seizure … I don't know. She's just gone."

The LA County Coroner is investigating the death and said an autopsy was pending.

TMZ alleges that she had a history of seizures, and various prescription drugs were found at her home.

"She had a lot of health issues, she kept having seizures in the past six months — she was around the medication for the seizures," the business partner told AVN, which inducted Jaymes into its Hall of Fame last year.

"It looks like she probably had a seizure yesterday or the day before. It's horrible."

He claimed that she had many health woes and feared she would die at a young age.

"I was like, 'When is it going to be her time?' Because I knew it was coming," he told the site.

"She was so unhealthy, so many problems, health issues with her back, her nerve system, the seizures in the past six months.

"I was just waiting. It was a question of time. She was so young."

Alaska-born James — real name Jessica Redding — worked as a teacher for three years before stepping into the porn industry in 2002.

In 2004 she was signed by Hustler.

Jaymes got her big break when she was signed by Hustler in 2004 and was named the mag's "Honey of the Year" in 2005.

She went on to appear in more than 200 adult films — and later appeared as herself on several episodes of the Showtime series Weeds as well as on Celebrity Rehab Sober House.

Hustler and many others shared their condolences after finding out about her death.

"'Jessica Jaymes was a bright light and a powerful force within our industry," Hustler said.

"Hearing of her passing left us all with heavy hearts, a deep sadness and fond memories. Our thoughts & prayers go out to Jessica's family and to all those who loved her. She will be missed and forever loved."

Jessica Jaymes was so incredibly good to me at the beginning of my career. She had a good heart. Seeing the tremendous outpouring for her on here today you see how many of us called her a friend.

My thoughts are with the @SpizooNetwork family today.

