People in the US are freaking out over KFC's newest burger they are testing.

The new "chicken and doughnuts" comes in two options. One that includes fried chicken between two glazed doughnuts or a basket that pairs chicken on the bone or chicken tenders with one or two doughnuts.

KFC has released a sweet and savory meal in their select fast-food restaurants. Photo / Supplied

The fast-food chain reportedly said that they are trying to evaluate whether consumers were craving chicken and doughnuts on a national scale, Business Insider Australia reports.

The new meal will be available at select locations in Norfolk, Richmond, Virginia and Pittsburgh, for a limited time Business Insider Australia also revealed.

It is not yet clear if this new sweet and savory meal will be coming to New Zealand KFC's.

Yesterday KFC also revealed a new Teriyaki Double Double burger with Japanese mayo that you will be able to find at New Zealand locations.