A chef has shared an unbelievable hack for cleaning pots and pans, that leaves them sparkling like they are brand new.

Italian chef and YouTuber Pasquale Sciarappa shared a video with the caption, "What cleaning product companies DON'T want you to know!".

In the video, Sciarappa, who runs YouTube channel OrsaraRecipes, takes to a stainless steel pot which is covered in stains. Before wiping the pot, he dips it in dirt from the garden.

Sciarappa explained that he'd learned the cleaning technique in Orsara di Puglia, in Italy, where he was born in 1939. He insisted to clean stainless steel pots, you don't need to use "Ajax" or other products but you can use dirt, which is "more cheap".

After wiping on the pot, he sprays it with water from the garden hose and chuckles as it comes up completely clean.

"Isn't it beautiful!" he says. "Back like it was before."

The post has gone viral since it was shared yesterday, attracting more than 13,000 reactions and 11,000 shares.

"That's amazing," one woman commented.

"Even watching this man clean a pot with dirt brings me so much joy," another woman commented.