It's no secret we Kiwis love a sausage.

Whether it's cheese Sizzlers on the barbie or a Bunnings snag on a DIY Saturday morning, we're a nation of sausie fans.

This week, the Devro Great New Zealand Sausage Competition is wrapping up the search for the country's tastiest sausage.

They've had over 500 entries from more than 90 stores nationwide – ranging from supermarkets to small, independent butchers.

Among these are some of the wackiest sausage combos we've ever heard. So we've taken these and put our resident snag-fans, Sinead and Suzanne, to the test – to see if they know their bratwurst from their boerewors.

The aim of the game is simple, the team has to guess what's in the mystery sausages and what their creators have called them.

THE TEST

Snag #1

The first snag on the chopping block has a hint of banana. Photo / NZME

It's safe to say this year competition entrants really did push the flavour and innovation boundaries.

First up was a "sweet" flavoured sausie which reminded Sinead of the banana chips you get from a supermarket pick'n mix.

Suzanne agreed: "Kids are gonna love it."

After dubbing it the "Perky Nana", our duo was chuffed to find out they weren't far off. Snag number one was a pork and banana combo, officially called "Porky Nana".

Snag #2

Number two had a golden hue. Photo / NZME

Number two had a "golden hue" and, finding a rogue nut embedded in the soft meat, our testers were able to confirm that peanut note they'd tasted.

"They've given the game away," said Sinead, who'd decided by this point the experience was a bit like a wine tasting - at Bunnings.

Suzanne dubbed it the "Peanut Butter Baby", but the real (less zany) name was "Pork and Peanut Butter".

Snag #3

Number three took Sinead back to barbecues in the 90s. Photo / NZME

Sinead decided these tasted like "the sausages from the 90s with the cheese in the middle" (read: Sizzlers), while Suzanne dubbed the creation "Cheese Whiz".

On the money with the cheese flavours, this sausie's real name was revealed as "Ultimate Cheeseburger."

Snag #4

This one had our taste-testers picking up notes of Vegemite and spices. Photo / NZME

A hint of Vegemite or the watery dregs of a beef two minute noodle cup, this one had our duo a little stumped.

According to Sinead, the fourth snag was "wetter" than the others, while Suzanne thought it was "quite spicy".

Suzanne named it the "Nice and Spice". Sinead called it the "Two minute noodle snag."

Drumroll please... It's a "Cheeseymite!"

The verdict

Suzanne loved her "Nice and Spice" (Cheeseymite) the most, while satay-fiend Sinead rated the peanut number as her top pick.

Porky Nana, however, was hard last - despite this, we reckon it's sweet flavours would probably go down a treat with kids.

The Devro Great New Zealand Sausage Competition judging is being completed today with winners announced in October.