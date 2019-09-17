A pregnant social media influencer says she's "scared" for her future after her Instagram account was deleted for posting a "sexual" photo of her baby bump.

Sally Mustang from Byron Bay had recently taken to Instagram to share the news she was expecting her first child.

The announcement photo reportedly showed her naked in a bath while displaying her growing belly.

Shortly after, her account was deleted.

Advertisement

Mustang, who had nearly 300,000 Instagram followers, claims her account was deleted as the photo was flagged for being "sexual" - despite her covering her chest with her hands.

"It makes my heart so sore, and I'm really scared," cried the artist and yoga teacher, in a video posted to her new account.

"I'm five months pregnant and my whole livelihood has disappeared."

The expectant mother went on to explain she was so upset because the platform was her "creative outlet, memories and voice".

"It's all disappeared. And to be five months pregnant and adapting to all the change that's going on already it feels so unfair."

"So harsh. I just want to speak up."

After her original account was removed, Mustang set up a second account where she posted another video lashing out at Instagram, but that account also appears to have been deleted.