She has pioneered sustainable clothing for 20 years but, as fashion's environmental impact reaches a critical catastrophic point, Stella McCartney — businesswoman, fashion designer, mother and environmental activist — explains why this is the planet's Time's Up moment

When Stella McCartney first started talking about the climate crisis, she was largely ignored. No one in fashion really wanted to know how she produced her fur-free, leather-free collections, or how she ruled over a business obliged to offer a new ethical code of conduct for workers and a new respect for the countries they lived in. People admired her stance but

