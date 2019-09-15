A woman who dreamed she had been forced to eat her engagement ring woke up to find part of her nightmare had become a reality when she realised her ring was missing from her finger.

San Diego woman Jenna Evans told local TV station KGTV: "When I woke up and it was not on my hand, I knew exactly where it was.

"It was in my stomach."

Evans shared that she had a dream she was with her fiancé, Bobby, on a fast moving train when they got into a conflict with "bad guys". Bobby told Evans to swallow her engagement ring to keep it safe.

As it turns out, Evans did just that in her sleep. An X-ray revealed her ring was lodged in her stomach.

While initially advised to wait for the ring to pass through her system, things went downhill when her tummy began to ache. Her doctor recommended an upper endoscopy to extract it.

The operation was a success and Evans and her fiancé are understandably stoked to have the ring back. She told KGTV: "I was really happy because I don't know if I can look at it and appreciate it in the same way, if I had to search for it.

"I feel very grateful that I got it back, and that this is a happy and funny story."

The couple is set to marry in Evans' home state, Texas, next May.

ABC reports that Evans now removes her ring before going to sleep.