A mother on holiday was "mortified" after she accidentally sent a photo of a live sex show to a WhatsApp group for an under-7s football team.

The mother, from the UK, was on holiday in Benidorm with a group of friends when she decided to share the photo of the sex show she was at with a group of friends on WhatsApp.

Samantha, 37, accidentally posted the photo in the under-7s football team WhatsApp group.

She sent the image at 1.16am and went to sleep, waking up hours later to a series of messages from her husband.

Advertisement

"We all know that you are in Benidorm Sam, but I don't think these pictures are appropriate for an under 7s football team group," her husband James replied in the WhatsApp group.

"Wrong group perhaps? Please can you delete them?"

Samantha was horrified to find out he was right. "I'm so sorry everyone obviously the wrong group. I have deleted the pictures but you will probably need to do it as well," she responded in the group.

However, before they could take the message down, another member of the group chat took a screenshot and shared it on social media.

"She was absolutely mortified when she realised what had happened," a source told The Sun.

"Anyone who gets up after a heavy night out in Benidorm might be apprehensive about what happened the night before — and her fears were realised when she saw the message asking her to delete the photos.

"Sam couldn't be more embarrassed."