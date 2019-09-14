Instagram is awash with budget wedding day options, including cheap bridal gowns that look as good as expensive designer numbers.

But with stunning flowing wedding dresses that cost as little as twenty bucks, you have to ask wonder — are these too good to be true?

New Zealand YouTuber and bride-to-be Shannon Harris asked herself just that, so decided to put some of her favourite Insta-wedding dresses to the test in the lead up to her big day.

In a video shared to her channel earlier this week, the make-up influencer tried on a series of outfits from budget e-tailer Wish — with one proving to show off more of her figure than she hoped for.

The store's New Women Sleeveless Deep V Neck Backless Floral Printed Mesh Even Wedding Dress — which retails for NZ$24.80 — appeared very different in real life to its online comparison.

New Zealand YouTuber and bride-to-be Shannon Harris was shocked at how see-through one of the wedding dresses she ordered was. Photo / Instagram.

Instead of being a chic, figure-hugging Grecian themed wedding dress, Shannon described it as "awkward".

"It definitely doesn't sit nicely at the bottom, this was supposed to come lower because of the way its made," she said.

"And then it like puckers out, it's a little bit awkward."

The 'New Women Sleeveless Deep V Neck Backless Floral Printed Mesh Evening Wedding Dress' - which retails for NZ$24.80 - looked nothing like it did in photos. Photos / Instagram.

"It's very, very booby, I tried to tie it so the straps went up higher but then it makes the back even worse, which keeps riding up.

"For me this is ill-fitted, it looks skanky. I look like I'm about to go get married in Vegas, but in the bad way, not a cute way... I don't feel classy, I don't feel timeless. It's too thin, it just looks lumpy and bumpy."

We guess that gown is out then.

Instead it was very 'booby' (left). Photo / Supplied. And clung to all Shannon's 'lumps and bumps (right). Photo / Youtube.

Another dress she tried from the store left Shannon horrified, when she realised her undies were on full display thanks to the thin, see-through material.

The Women's V-neck Off Shoulder Wedding Dress, which costs $34 started off well, with Shannon praising it's "high quality zipper" and it's "soft fabric".

But upon closer inspection, she realised you could "see through to my beige underwear" in the gown — even her belly button was visible through the material.

"It's just way too see-through to be actually wearable," she concluded.

"You can literally see my arse. It's not a good look."

But Shannon declared this dress far too transparent to wear. Photo / YouTube.

Shannon also didn't have much time for the Women's Shiny White Wedding Dress, saying it looked "stunning" online — but in reality was "itchy" and "makes me look much more bigger than I actually am".

She also tried this glistening gown(left). Phot / Instagram. But said far from being beautiful the reality was 'itchy'. Photo / Supplied.

BRIDE'S X-RATED DRESS DISCOVERY

Last month, a Melbourne bride-to-be shared her horror after discovering the $21 wedding gown she ordered online had an "X-rated" flaw.

Tina Yong had also purchased a dress from online store Wish, the store's "Sexy Suspender Dress Mesh Openwork Perspective Princess Dress" — only to find it was nothing like its photo online.

"If my mum saw me wearing this down the aisle, she would be mortified," she said after slipping into the $21 dress.

"This is very X-rated, this looks nothing like the photo. In the photo she looks really elegant and you can't see anything. This is like a curtain."

Tina explained you could see her "bra and undies" in the lacy design, adding she "might as well be naked walking down the aisle".