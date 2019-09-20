The best lamb in the city atones for the most expensive carrots, writes Canvas restaurant reviewer Kim Knight.

One Tree Grill

9 Pah Rd, Epsom

Ph: (09) 909 7215

WE SPENT: $268 for two
WE THOUGHT: 17 - Great

A couple of Friday nights ago, comedian Guy Williams interviewed a man about a Mongrel Mob initiative to encourage healthy eating.

One of the problems, said the interviewee, was that a cheeseburger was always going to be 95c while a carrot was $2.50.

Williams was incredulous. "Where you buying your carrots from, man?"

Possible answer: One Tree Grill.

The night after I

