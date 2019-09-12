A Pandora-loving mum has caught the attention of the internet after she shared the gross process for cleaning her charm bracelet. And it reveals just how much filth the little pendants pick up.

The trick has since gone viral as fellow Pandora fans post photos of the grime falling from their bracelets after testing the technique.

First shared to Facebook group "We Love Mrs Hinch", images show the bracelet sat in boiling hot water with a squirt of washing liquid.

Left to soak for five minutes, this is where things get gross.

The mum shared her hack to Facebook group "We Love Mrs Hinch". Photo / Facebook

She shared a photo of the result, with black dots of dirt surrounding the bracelet.

In the caption, she explained: "The cr*p that has come off is crazy. All that black is off my charms."

All the black spots are dirt. Photo / Facebook

The post attracted plenty of attention, quickly picking up more than 240 likes and nearly 300 comments.

Pandora owners began trying it themselves, saying theirs were in dire need of a good clean.

One commented: "Mine's well overdue, keep meaning to take it in, I'm amazed at this."

Another exclaimed: "I definitely need to do this."

One user didn't waste any time: "Doing it right now."

Someone else copied the mum's hack. Photo / Facebook

Some people weren't so amazed: "Always clean my jewellery like this have done for about 20 years [sic].

Others offered alternative methods: "If you got an old toothbrush it's great for rings with gemstones in and brings them up lovely."

Good as new outcomes. Photo / Facebook

Some users speculated whether the method would work for other jewels.

"Could I clean my silver engagement ring like this?" questioned one user.

Another message read: "Hopefully this works for rings! Mine has went all tarnished it looks awful [sic]."