Oscar-winning British actress Olivia Colman, 45, has graced the cover of Vogue - and shared a not-so gracious but very honest comment about people who may disapprove of her derriere.

Following her star turn in The Favourite, Colman has revealed that as a younger woman she battled with confidence in her appearance, but says she's learned to care less as she's matured.

"I look up pictures of myself as a teenager, and I think I was gorgeous. But I didn't feel that," she tells Vogue.

Olivia Colman was shot by Annie Leibovitz for the cover of Vogue's October issue. Photo / Annie Leibovitz, Vogue

"All those little comments through those precious years can have long-lasting negative effects.

"You see images of a perfect person and say: 'I can never be that'."

But the Peep Show and Fleabag star's tune has certainly changed. Now she tells Vogue: "If someone doesn't like me because of the size of my bum, they can f*** off. Because I'm quite a nice person to be with, actually."

She recalls her own appreciation for women who don't sport typical models' figures, sharing with the fashion magazine: "Once I was in a steam room and there were these two women, big women, who sat there, hot and sweaty, so beautiful - I felt like they were almost goddesses.

"I want that confidence."

Colman, who's acting star as risen as she's gotten older, also spoke up about age discrimination.

"To be the ingenue and to keep working is rare because once people see you as that, they don't like the process of ageing," said Colman, soon to be seen as the Queen in Netflix series The Crown.

"Which is f***ing ridiculous! I grew to my place."