The era of Crocs will apparently never be over.

Comfortable but widely mocked, the Croc has raised eyebrows - and been inexplicably embraced by some high-end designers including Christopher Kane and Balenciaga.

Now, there's a fancy design of the slip-on shoe that you can wear at your wedding as you walk down the aisle.

An independent designer on Etsy, "princesspumps", has embellished Crocs to create the ultimate in comfort and wedding-day style.

The description reads: "Looking for unbeatable comfort with a hint of sparkle?"

And the caption ensures potential buyers they won't be able to find these gems, selling for $136 a pair, in stores.

Surprisingly, the reaction on Twitter has been a positive one with some calling the invention an incredible innovation.

One user even said there's no way they would show up to their wedding day without them.

They tweeted: "110% wearing wedding @Crocs during my reception and NO ONE can stop me sorry future husband".

Crocs fans must be over the moon. Now there's really no occasion where they won't be able to wear their favourite shoe.