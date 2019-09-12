KFC lovers in Australia have been given the chance to have a finger-lickin' good wedding menu — for free.

The fast-food giant has launched a competition in Australia, where the winning couple will have freshly cooked Kentucky Fried Chicken straight from the KFC food truck in custom buckets at their chosen venue.

They will also get a KFC-themed celebrant and photo booth, plus musical entertainment.

Unfortunately, the promotion is only available across the ditch - but hopefully, KFC will give us Kiwis a chance for a dream wedding.

"KFC is all about living your best life and we were flattered that so many of our fans are showing that Aussie larrikin spirit by asking us to be a part of their big day," managing director at KFC Australia, Nikki Lawson told 7News.

"Over the years we've seen some amazing Facebook comments and have heard of some incredible proposals from fans taking place in our restaurants in Australia and around the world."

To enter, Aussie couples need to submit 200 words on why they're the best candidates for the KFC wedding.

"Winners will be judged on their originality, creative merit and independent expression shared in the entry," a statement from KFC said.

The KFC weddings will take place from November 2019 to May 2020.

For those who need convincing that a KFC wedding is the best, back in 2016 Ashleigh Davis and her husband Louis took wedding photos outside a Whangārei KFC.

The picture of the happy couple in front of Colonel Sanders' face had gone viral. Photo / Supplied

"I've always had a special relationship with KFC so it made sense," Mr Davis told the Herald.

"I knew we were going to take the classic, cheesy photos. She had the team of photographers, team of videographers to get the classic shots. But I knew the photos that are crack up and the ones you look back on are where you're doing something different."