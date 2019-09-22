A health programme co-run by Simon Gault gets Megan Wood rethinking everything she knew about eating

The promise:

"Hey, Megs, do you want to trial a health programme run by Simon Gault?" If I had any idea what I was signing up for when I said yes to road-testing this programme, I'm pretty sure I would have run in the opposite direction, shoving a chocolate bar in my mouth in protest. Called The 4 Wheels of Health, it promises to be a complete lifestyle change, not a diet. And it promises a holistic, scientific approach to health ... but seriously,

The history:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The reality:

The verdict: