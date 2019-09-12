A man who experienced difficulties urinating has been left unable to have sex after a botched circumcision made his condition even worse.

The British man was told he would undergo a "dorsal slit", a single incision to help solve his urinary problem.

But when he was wheeled into surgery, doctors informed the man a full circumcision would be performed.

During surgery, too much skin was removed and he was left with an "extremely buried penis", a condition that "took his manhood away", and almost caused his marriage to break down.

The man was left unable to control the direction of his urine and now has to go to the bathroom in a bucket, according to The Mail.

"After the operation, I suffered an infection and when all the swelling had gone down I was pretty much left without a penis as it was buried in my body," he said.

"I haven't been able to go to the toilet normally since, as I have no control when I go for a wee. It just shoots everywhere so I have to use a bucket," he continued.

"That has stopped me going out to restaurants or any days out as it is just so difficult and embarrassing," the man added. "I've had experts come and see me and basically suggest that I wear a large nappy. I am not prepared to degrade myself any further by doing that.

"Before the operation, I had a good sex life with my wife but that has been impossible since. That has been really difficult to handle," he said. "I basically go to bed unable to have any sexual activity with my wife. That has been taken from us and had a massive impact on our relationship."

The man launched legal action against the hospital where bosses admitted too much skin was removed during the procedure.

The hospital also admitted the patient was not fully warned of the increased risks of injuries due to him being overweight at the time.

Independent medical experts, consulted as part of the legal case, said the operation should have been carried out alongside liposuction and skin-grafting.

The man received a negotiated settlement of about $154,000 in the case with the help of medical negligence lawyer Rachel O'Connor.

"The problem my client faced initially was quite common in that he was finding it difficult to go to the toilet due to experiencing tightening of the foreskin, which was making it difficult to urinate," O'Connor said.

"Given his weight and condition, it was the view of independent medical experts that we consulted that a circumcision should never have been carried out in isolation and the matter was further worsened by the surgeon removing too much skin during the operation.

"The impact on my client's life has been huge. He says he has gone from a happy-go-lucky person who had a good social life to someone who admits he has been moody and angry and feeling trapped in his home," she continued.

"There was a suggestion of him having reconstructive surgery, but he lost all trust in the medical profession as a result of what happened."