If you're a dog owner who feels bad about letting your dog sleep on your bed, we have good news.

A recent study shows there are numerous health benefits to sleeping next to your dog.

The Mayo Clinic study also found that people who sleep next to their dog sleep better, even if the dog is a restless sleeper.

Every one of the 40 participants in the study slept better with their dog in their bedroom.

Advertisement

"Most people assume having pets in the bedroom is a disruption," Mayo Clinic's Lois Krahn said.

"We found that many people actually find comfort and a sense of security from sleeping with their pets.

"Today, many pet owners are away from their pets for much of the day, so they want to maximise their time with them when they are home.

"Having them in the bedroom at night is an easy way to do that.

"And, now, pet owners can find comfort knowing it won't negatively impact their sleep."