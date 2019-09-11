Warning: Graphic content

Lee Suckling has discovered a new way of looking at sexuality and sensuality

Foreplay. It's the thing you do before the main event. The little touches, the kisses, the massaging… it's all supposed to elicit a sexual rise out of your partner before the temperature is turned up.

According to sexologist Esther Perel, whose research is dedicated to exploring the tension
between the need for relationship security and the desire for sexual exploration , foreplay isn't something you do for five minutes before sex. Foreplay begins, Perel says, at the end of every orgasm. It's something you're doing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.