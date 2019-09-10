Dr Mehmet Oz, host of the popular Dr Oz television show, has revealed that he missed the warning signs of his mother's Alzheimer's disease, despite covering the condition extensively on the show.

Oz posted the heartbreaking message online, writing: "I recently found out that my mom, Suna, has Alzheimer's disease.

"Hearing the official diagnosis was devastating. But just as painful for me was the realisation that the signs were there all along — I had just been overlooking them.

"When my mom's stubbornness increased, I simply blamed it on her getting older. My sister noticed she started doing her makeup differently for the first time in 60 years, but kept it to herself.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"When my mom started giving some of her belongings away to people she barely knew, I thought she was just trying to lighten her load following my father's passing. But these seemingly subtle changes were in fact the first indicators of Alzheimer's."

His mother's diagnosis comes seven months after Oz lost his father, Mustafa, who was 93.

View this post on Instagram

I recently found out that my mom, Suna, has Alzheimer’s disease. Hearing the official diagnosis was devastating. But just as painful for me was the realization that the signs were there all along — I had just been overlooking them. . When my mom’s stubbornness increased, I simply blamed it on her getting older. My sister noticed she started doing her makeup differently for the first time in 60 years, but kept it to herself. When my mom started giving some of her belongings away to people she barely knew, I thought she was just trying to lighten her load following my father’s passing. But these seemingly subtle changes were in fact the first indicators of Alzheimer’s. . It was painful to admit that my mother’s health was declining, but doing so allowed us to get her help as soon as possible. You have the power to speak up and say something if you suspect any of the above symptoms in a loved one. Doing so may be uncomfortable, but it just might help slow down the Alzheimer’s progression in someone you love. Visit the link in my bio to read my mom’s story, and to learn the 6 early symptoms you should never ignore. . . . #endalz #mom #❤❤ #love #droz

A post shared by Dr. Oz (@dr_oz) on

Oz told People magazine that he is "frustrated and mad" at himself for missing the signs of his mother's illness.

"Alzheimer's is like a snake in the grass," he said. "You don't see it. You only see the effects of it suddenly. And if there's a wind blowing the grass, you don't even notice the grass moving strangely. It sneaks up on you.

"The woman that I love whose bright eyes were there for every experience I've ever had as a child — those eyes are starting to dim. The light that made her who she was is starting to go out."

He said the process was "painful" because "I end up losing my mom twice".

After making the revelation, Oz went on Instagram to make suggestions on how people can reduce their risk of developing dementia.

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday I shared my mom’s story. Now it’s about you. What can you do to reduce your #Alzheimers risk? On @todayshow this morning I discussed 5 things to focus on: . Try daily exercise w/interval training for brief spurts: Scientists have found that 6 weeks of intense exercise — short bouts of High Intensity Interval Training(HIIT) — showed significant improvements in what is known as high-interference memory. . Meditate to protect against stress: Research has demonstrated that high levels of chronic stress negatively impact the hippocampus, a part of the brain involved in memory and learning and are associated with increased incidence of MCI and Alzheimer’s. . Take B complex with 500mg B12 and 800mg folic acid daily: High levels of vitamin B12 in the blood are already known to help reduce levels of homocysteine, a chemical found to increase your risk of Alzheimer’s. . Consume DHA Omega-3 fatty acid — 600mg daily: A study published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease showed a correlation between lower omega-3 fatty acid levels and reduced brain blood flow to regions important for learning, memory, depression and dementia. . Reduce waist size: A study in the Journal Neurology studied the brains of nearly 10K people with an average age of 55. Those with a high BMI were more likely to have a smaller brain volume. People with a high BMI and a high hip-to-waist ratio had less gray matter. . . . #EndAlz #❤️❤️ #lovemom #throwback #droz #todayshow

A post shared by Dr. Oz (@dr_oz) on

Oz revealed on his website that he underwent genetic testing after his mother's diagnosis and found that he was one of the population that carries the APOE4 gene, which puts him at a higher risk of developing Alzheimer's.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He stressed that the revelation doesn't mean he will develop dementia, writing that "your genes are not your destiny" and vowing to make lifestyle changes to lower his risk, urging others to do the same.