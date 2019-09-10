Prince William has revealed Princess Charlotte's favourite "animal".

He shared the tidbit during a visit to a residential centre run by The Fire Fighters' Charity, after spotting a unicorn horn made from colourful balls.

"My daughter loves unicorns. Loves them. Very cool."

Kate Middleton carried her daughter's navy schoolbag on her first day, with some spotting a sequinned unicorn keyring. Photo / Getty Images

The 4-year-old royal has been spotted on a few occasions sporting sparkly unicorn accessories.

Last week she hung a sparkly unicorn keyring off her new school bag, for her first day of school.

In July she was photographed carrying a sequin unicorn purse.

The middle child of Prince William and Kate Middleton started school on September 6th.

She waved and smiled at photographers as she walked beside her big brother Prince George, 6, through the gates of St Thomas's in Battersea in south London.

The Kensington Palace Instagram account posted the sweet first-day photos, and a video of her meeting one of her teachers to mark the momentous occasion.

Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea, joining her older brother Prince George. ✏️📚🏫 pic.twitter.com/8l63WEjzcw — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 5, 2019

St Thomas's in Battersea has 560 students aged 4 to 13 and the school's ethos is "be kind".

Pupils can learn everything from art to ballet, drama, French and music with specialist teachers.

Headmaster Simon O'Malley said the school emphasised key values such as "kindness, courtesy, confidence, humility and learning to be givers, not takers", reports the Daily Mail.

"We hope that our pupils will leave this school with a strong sense of social responsibility, set on a path to become net contributors to society and to flourish as conscientious and caring citizens of the world," he said.