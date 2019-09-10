As far as New Zealand chocolate treats go, Pineapple Lumps are considered one of the langstanding best.

Now Cadbury is taking this Kiwi delight to the next level, confirming they've teamed up with Pascall to launch a limited-edition Pineapple Lumps block, hitting supermarkets and dairies nationwide on Monday, September 16.

The announcement follows speculation last week when a Palmerston North New World Facebook page shared an image of the new Cadbury creation.

READ MORE: • Is Cadbury releasing a Pineapple Lumps chocolate block in New Zealand?

Advertisement

The delicious dessert will be scattered with chewy chunks of pineapple marshmallows.

"We're so excited to provide New Zealand with a new way to enjoy these two much-loved Kiwi favourites," says Will Papesch, a spokesman for Cadbury New Zealand.

"Both Pineapple Lumps and Cadbury Dairy Milk are such classic icons, it's great to be able to create a way to enjoy and share them in a new, delicious treat."