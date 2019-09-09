As far as New Zealand treats go, Pineapple Lumps are one of the best.

And it looks like Cadbury could be taking this Kiwi delicacy one step further with even more chocolatey goodness.

A Palmerston North New World Facebook page has shared an image of a new, special-edition Cadbury creation — a Pascall's Pineapple Lumps-inspired Dairy Milk block of chocolate.

The delicious dessert will apparently be scattered with chewy chunks of pineapple marshmallows.

"Top Secret! Please don't share this, coming soon!," the supermarket captioned the post.

Well, New World's announcement didn't stay secret for long. The Facebook post has more than 1400 reactions, 5800 comment and 212 shares.

"Can't wait for this to be on the shelves," one fan commented.

Another agreed: "Love pineapple lumps .. I would buy this."

The Herald has contacted Cadbury and Foodstuffs to confirm if the new treat is coming to New Zealand.