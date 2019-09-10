COMMENT:

My doctor told me to wait to immunise my baby. A friend's doctor booked in her 8-month-old without question. Beck Vass asks, who's advice is right?

Like many New Zealand parents with children under 1, I am currently living with measles paranoia.

I'm not sharing an opinion on vaccinating versus not, there's enough of that out there and most of it is very ugly and very unhelpful.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What I am concerned about is the inconsistent messaging families seem to be getting around measles. It's compounding people's fears.

READ MORE: • Measles outbreak: Auckland mum's fears for baby

Some doctors'

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.