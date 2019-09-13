Gregory O'Brien, artist, poet, and non-fiction writer, took a road trip starting in Northland with painter Noel McKenna. In an extract from Always A Song in the Water, O'Brien heads to Whangārei.

COASTING – A NORTHLAND ROAD TRIP
"The Idea of North is an opportunity to examine that condition of solitude which is neither exclusive to the north nor the prerogative of those who go north but which does perhaps appear, with all its ramifications, a bit more clearly to those who have made, if only in their imagination, the journey north."
Glenn Gould, The Idea of

