Coughing, fatigue and shortness of breath are warning signs for anyone who has vaped within the last 90 days.

Hundreds of people across the United States have been sickened by a severe lung illness linked to vaping, and a handful have died, according to public health officials. Many were otherwise healthy young people, in their teens or early 20s. Investigators from numerous states are working with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration in an urgent effort to figure out why.

Here's what we know.

Who is at risk?

Anyone who uses e-cigarettes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What are the symptoms?

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What's the best way to prevent the illness?

What should I do if I think I have the lung illness?

Why do health investigators think this is linked to vaping?

E-cigarettes have been around for years. Why is this happening now?