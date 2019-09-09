Kim Kardashian has tested positive for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

In the season 17 premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim is brought to tears as she receives the news.

After reporting symptoms of aching, swollen joints and fatigue, the reality star tested positive for the autoimmune condition.

Momager Kris Jenner, and sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner gathered around to comfort a distraught Kim. Photo / 123RF

On the show she said: "Lately, my wrists have started to hurt again, but it's definitely a different feeling than before. I feel this, like, in my bones.

"I just am, like, freaking out. I have a baby on the way, I have law school. It just really can scare you when you start really thinking about how much this is gonna really change my life."

The KKW Beauty founder has previously been diagnosed with autoimmune condition psoriasis.

Thinking about the pain in my hands and what it could be is really scary and can get you in a scary head space. I was so anxious to just figure out what was wrong #KUWTK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 9, 2019

In the episode, she receives a call from Dr Daniel Wallace with her test results.

"Your antibodies are positive for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis," Wallace explained to her.

However, he explained that testing positive doesn't always mean you definitely have the disease.

"Sometimes you can get false positives in these screenings."

After being told she'd find out the definitive test results later, Kim's mother Kris said the family should remain "really positive until we get some results".

In the episode teaser, however, Kim is freaking out.

"You know, you really do get in your head and think about the worst possible things that can happen," said Kim.

"So, for the next few days, it's gonna be really hell…living, wondering what I have, what's going on and how to fix this."

Kim later took to Twitter to confirm she has since received the final test results

She replied to a Twitter user saying: "Luckily I got an answer quickly but it was a rollercoaster of emotions."

She added: "Thinking about the pain in my hands and what it could be is really scary and can get you in a scary headspace. I was so anxious to just figure out what was wrong."