A Twitter account has been launched to solicit selfie photos of men's genitals, in an effort to build a filter for use on social media that will block the explicit pix.
Developer and internet harassment activist named Kelsey Bressler started the account @showyodiq to call for users to send their own photos in an effort to train the filter's artificial intelligence.
Bressler decided to build the filter after she was sent an unsolicited nude photo and is now working with a friend to make it a reality.
Bressler told the BBC: "When you receive a photo unsolicited it feels disrespectful and violating."
"It's the virtual equivalent of flashing someone in the street. You're not giving them a chance to consent, you are forcing the image on them, and that is never OK."
The initial reaction must have been a little soft, because soon the account was making strident pleas for content.
But the photos soon poured in, with the filter picking up the vast majority and blocking them.
Two exceptions were a man who had placed his penis in a cage, and another who had covered his in glitter.
Some thought that Bressler might act as a different sort of filter, and petitioned the developer to whittle the photos down to a "top 10" and make them available.
The account began to receive so many messages that they temporarily shut down to tweak the software, reopening with an improved AI and a promise that they still wanted to see more.
Bressler told the BBC that the software had been a "huge success".
"If this tech could be created in a couple of days, I'm not sure why tech companies have not led similar initiatives," she said.
"People say the easy solution is to close your messages - but we should not have to shut ourselves off to the world because some people do not know how to behave."