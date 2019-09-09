A Twitter account has been launched to solicit selfie photos of men's genitals, in an effort to build a filter for use on social media that will block the explicit pix.

Developer and internet harassment activist named Kelsey Bressler started the account @showyodiq to call for users to send their own photos in an effort to train the filter's artificial intelligence.

I'm soliciting dick pics at the handle @showyodiq .



This is not a joke.



I am testing a filter that is under development which will automatically detect dick pics in DMs and handle them on behalf of the user (delete, delete&block).



18+ , consensual, human dicks only please. — K E L S E Y (@raeBress) September 5, 2019

Bressler decided to build the filter after she was sent an unsolicited nude photo and is now working with a friend to make it a reality.

Bressler told the BBC: "When you receive a photo unsolicited it feels disrespectful and violating."

"It's the virtual equivalent of flashing someone in the street. You're not giving them a chance to consent, you are forcing the image on them, and that is never OK."

The initial reaction must have been a little soft, because soon the account was making strident pleas for content.

Need MOAR dicks — showMeYourD (@showYoDiq) September 5, 2019

But the photos soon poured in, with the filter picking up the vast majority and blocking them.

Two exceptions were a man who had placed his penis in a cage, and another who had covered his in glitter.

Some thought that Bressler might act as a different sort of filter, and petitioned the developer to whittle the photos down to a "top 10" and make them available.

I am DYING lol. The good stuff.



Don't worry I won't share your nudes with anyone pic.twitter.com/8l8Kc7kLc9 — K E L S E Y (@raeBress) September 9, 2019

The account began to receive so many messages that they temporarily shut down to tweak the software, reopening with an improved AI and a promise that they still wanted to see more.

If you're wondering if we're still taking dicks the answer is



YASSSSS — showMeYourD (@showYoDiq) September 9, 2019

Bressler told the BBC that the software had been a "huge success".

"If this tech could be created in a couple of days, I'm not sure why tech companies have not led similar initiatives," she said.

"People say the easy solution is to close your messages - but we should not have to shut ourselves off to the world because some people do not know how to behave."