An excited mother-to-be went to her 12-week baby scan only to find her baby bump was actually a cancerous growth.

UK woman Grace Baker-Padden says she was shocked after "falling pregnant" due to the fact she was on the contraceptive pill.

After taking four pregnancy tests, the 23-year-old visited her GP who confirmed she was pregnant.

Baker-Padden and her boyfriend Joe Cowling couldn't contain their excitement and told friends and family of their news and even discussed baby names.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old even suggested what she thought was morning sickness after vomiting almost daily.

During the first 12 weeks, her stomach began to swell, assuming the baby was growing inside.

After 12 weeks, Baker-Padden became fearful she was having a miscarriage after discovering blood spots.

She was rushed to hospital and had a scan on her stomach. Medical staff were stunned when they couldn't find the shape of a baby.

Instead, they discovered a cancerous mass had been growing that mimics the stages of pregnancy.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, Baker-Padden said the u-turn from looking forward to an exciting to future to now knowing her health was at risk was devastating.

"I just wanted the horrible mass out of me immediately," she said.

"There was no baby shape – it looked like a bunch of grapes. The midwife said it looked like a 'molar pregnancy' and went to find a doctor.

Advertisement

"We googled and saw it sometimes meant cancer. We began to panic."

She was rushed to hospital with Joe where doctors performed a scan and discovered a cancerous mass had been growing that made her body mimic the stages of pregnancy. Photo / Facebook

It was confirmed to be a molar ­pregnancy – gestational trophoblastic disease – which is caused when a non-fertilised egg implants in the uterus.

The mass was removed two days later after tests showed it was malignant.

For the next six months the 23-year-old had to take chemotherapy medication to keep her hormones under control.

Her hair began to thin and she started to grow tired and weak.

But just before Christmas in 2018 she was given the all-clear but continued treatment as a precaution.

Although doctors have warned of a 15 per cent chance it will happen again, the couple said the initial relief was incredible and that they booked a holiday to celebrate.

They still hope to have a baby in the future but have been advised not to try for at least a year while Baker-Padden's body stabilises.