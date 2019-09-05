Harry and Meghan have snubbed the Queen by rejecting her invitation to spend summer at Balmoral.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex turned the Queen's invitation down, saying Archie was too young for the trip - despite taking him overseas twice in the past month.

"It's a bit odd, as his age didn't stop them taking him to Ibiza for a week and then to see Elton John in France," a source told The Sun.

The Duke and Duchess apparently did not want to make the trip to Scotland because they felt their newborn son Archie was too young. Photo / Getty Images

"If they want privacy or protection - which was Harry's excuse for taking private jets - there is no more protected or private holiday destination than the Queen's Scottish home.

As William and Kate have taken their three children to the family home in Balmoral, it

had been widely presumed Harry and Meghan would join them - especially considering they didn't go last year as Meghan was heavily pregnant.

"It's all very hunting, shooting, fishing up at Balmoral, so maybe that put Meghan off," the source told The Sun.

Meghan and Prince Harry have rejected an invitation from the Queen to visit her in Balmoral. Photo / Getty Images

"She has never been to Balmoral and the Queen was disappointed they're not going."

The reports follow Prince Harry defending being criticised over his use of private jets, saying sometimes private flights are necessary to ensure his family's safety.

The Duke and Duchess have come under heavy fire recently, and were accused of hypocrisy for taking four gas-guzzling private jet flights in just 11 days, while encouraging others to do their bit for the environment.