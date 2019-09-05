A woman with natural L-cup breasts has vowed to undergo a breast reduction and donate the excess tissue to breast cancer research.

Alice Whiskin, 26, from Kent in the UK, has struggled with pain since her breasts swelled four sizes in the past year, from a size H to an L.

Whiskin told Kent Live: "I have backache, I can't walk around for long and I can't even tidy up.

"I am so limited to what I can do and it has been affecting my mental health."

Whiskin's breasts are large enough to qualify her for a reduction on Britain's NHS and she wants to donate the excised breast tissue to cancer patients who have had mastectomies.

Saying that "boobs are a woman's identity", Whiskin added: "I also want to help anyone I can, it is going to benefit others who need it more."

Whiskin took to Facebook to share her hopes and to raise funds and awareness for cancer research.

She wrote: "If you do not need something give it away. .. I have been given a lovely gift of having big boobs... And that has hopefully given me the greatest opportunity to donate my breast tissue to cancer patients.

"Life is not about what you have or what you look like, when I give my tissue away that's something in life I will be very very proud of."

It's unlikely that she will get her wish, with most breast tissue banks using the material for research only and not for reconstructions.

Alice with her daughter last year, when her breasts were still an H-cup. Photo / Facebook

Whiskin had previously been nervous about the surgery, but the loss of her boyfriend from a heart attack spurred her to action.

"The loss of my boyfriend just opened up how lucky I am and that in life you have got to give," she told Kent Live.

"I want to give something to those suffering from cancer. Surgery is four hours and afterwards it's a month of not doing much.

"I will have a fake nipple and I won't be able to breastfeed if I ever had another baby.

"They can grow back, there is a 10 per cent chance, but even if it doesn't work I want this to be talked about more."