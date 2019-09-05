It hasn't even aired yet — but already 60 Minutes' upcoming segment on Meghan Markle has sparked fury, with many labelling it the product of a "witch-hunt".

On Wednesday, Nine's current affairs show shared the promo, which promised to delve into how the Duchess of Sussex's bad PR is causing a "royal crisis" - and how the former actress went from "adored to insufferable" in less than a year.

Snippets from the episode show Karl Stefanovic interviewing British TV personalities including Lizzie Cundy and Katie Hopkins.

She hasn't lost her sparkle but it appears #60minutes has. Looks like you interviewed #nobodies to put together a non story. 🙄 — 💖Breast Cancer Survivor 😥 Julie Library (@julie_library) September 4, 2019

Cundy, who claims to have once been friends with Meghan, made headlines earlier this year when she revealed the then-Suits star had asked her for help finding a "famous" British boyfriend back in 2013.

"The girl I knew changed to a girl that maybe was more manipulating," Cundy says of Meghan in the promo.

"She wanted a celebrity boyfriend."

Katie Hopkins, Britain's "most hated woman."

Meanwhile, Hopkins - who once appeared on Celebrity Apprentice -— regularly courts controversy with her far-right views and has labeled Meghan a "budget Princess Di".

The trailer also promises to delve into the "scandal, abuse and … lies" surrounding Meghan's time as a royal, with Hopkins describing her as a "no one".

"Meghan Markle is the biggest hypocrite there is," she tells Stefanovic.

The preview clip certainly captured people's attention — but many are criticising Nine for their attempt to "character assassinate" and "bully" Prince Harry's wife.

Here's some of the feedback on the Facebook post:

"60 Minutes, come on! A story on how much people hate Meghan Markle? Disgusting."

"Running out of stories there, 60 Minutes...Seems you guys haven't warmed to Meghan so you're feeling the need to character assassinate her and Harry...Sad reflection on your reporters."

"This is why Harry is so protective of his wife, so she does not go through what his mother went through. Get off her back and leave them alone."

"Oh, here we go again! This witch hunt is as bad as what happened to Diana. You won't stop until you've done irreparable damage."

"We tell our children not to bully others. Grownups should be ashamed of themselves."

"So it looks and sounds like they found the two women with an axe to grind. Neither have anything to do with (Harry and Meghan), just jealous nobodies looking for a bit of fame. And Channel Nine has to use Karl for something — this drivel."

"What went wrong is that the media were on a witch hunt from day dot and absolutely determined to undermine and find fault regardless of what she did or didn't do … That's what went wrong."

"What a disgusting headline. Only the media is responsible for perpetuating this awful image of her."

Meanwhile, over on 60 Minutes' official Twitter page, it was a similar sentiment.