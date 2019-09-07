COMMENT:

In June the Ministry of Health published a report which should have got a bit more attention than it did. Household Food Insecurity Among Children is a look at one of our basic needs: food – and who has secure access to it, and who doesn't.

Many of us never have to worry about having access to enough safe and healthy food. But for a distressing number of Kiwis, "food insecurity" is an everyday worry. Food insecurity is defined as "a limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate and safe foods".

Put simply: it means people don't have enough

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.