Instagram model Alexa Dellanos has revealed how she makes $103,113 a year by posting sexy photos on Instagram while she travels to exotic locations to capture the perfect shot.

Dellanos, who has 1.4 million Instagram followers, charges $9500 per post where she poses in skimpy bikinis or sexy lingerie.

The Instagram model originally started a career in broadcast journalism but quickly gave it up when she noticed her online presence beginning to grow in 2018.

"I honestly didn't realise how much money was in Instagram alone until I started making it, now I feel that the sky is the limit," Dellano told Jam Press.

Advertisement

"I decided I would be making three times more on social media than my salary as a journalist — it would've been an amazing opportunity to open doors for me in the entertainment industry, but I am opening those doors myself now."

The Instagram model who travels the world with her famous boyfriend, Alec Monopoly, now has a net world of $19 million. The couple enjoys an expensive life together thanks to Monopoly's artwork and Dellano's modelling.

As well as keeping up her social media image, Dellano is also creating activewear "to make girls booties look amazing," she told Jam Press.

Although her life seems perfect from her Instagram posts, the model said her revealing image has brought some creepy followers.

"I received flowers to the lobby of my apartment three years ago and a card from an anonymous Instagram follower asking to marry me," Dellano said.

"It was so scary because I didn't think anyone knew where I lived, but I have moved out since then."

"I've also received d*ck pics from strangers, but I immediately block the sender because it's so gross to me."

Dellano's profile can also be filled with hateful messages and comments, which she claims to ignore.

Advertisement

To keep up her flawless beauty, the model has stuck to a strict vegan diet for five years, exercises daily and has spent over $25,000 on cosmetic surgery.

"I got surgery to enhance what I already had but it definitely helped me gain a strong following in only a year and a half," she told Jam Press.

She has had a breast augmentation, buttock augmentation and lip fillers.

Despite the unpredictable nature of social media being a maintainable career, Dellano believes that even if Instagram comes to an end her "supporters would follow me to whatever big platform is next".