A celebrity stylist claims an "affair dress" was the catalyst behind Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's breakup.

On new Netflix series, Styling Hollywood, stylist Irene Albright says that an ostrich feather dress worn by Angelina Jolie is what drove Aniston to file for divorce.

Jolie wore the Giambattista Vallii dress in the infamous "domestic bliss" photoshoot for W magazine, where Jolie and Pitt - then still married to Aniston - posed as a married couple.

"The Affair Dress". Photo / Netflix

"Do you remember that spread? That was the beginning of their affair," said Albright.

The photos were taken around the same time as Jolie and Pitt were filming Mr and Mrs Smith.

Mr and Mrs Smith was released in June 2005 and the spread featured in W's July edition.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt featured in the July 2005 issue of W Magazine. Photo / Supplied

A few months later, Aniston filed for divorce. And just six months later, Jolie and Pitt announced they were expecting their first child.

While Jolie has always denied anything physical took place on set, she's previously admitted that she and Pitt fell in love during filming.

Jolie and Pitt went on to date for nine years, before marrying in 2014.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt at the 2004 premiere of Troy. They divorced the following year. Photo / Getty Images

Two years later they filed for divorce. Now they share custody of their six children; Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox.

Earlier this year, the rumour mill went into overdrive when Pitt showed up at ex-wife Aniston's 50th birthday party.